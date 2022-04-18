RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Verizon is offering up to $3,500 in sign-on bonuses for new workers, the company announced Monday.

In addition to the signing bonuses, starting pay for all customer-service workers increases to $20 an hour. Existing workers will see their pay increase to $20 an hour immediately when salary and target commission are combined.

A $2,500 signing bonus is for “retail specialists,” while $3,500 is offered to assistant managers at some stores in the Raleigh-Durham area.

There is also premium pay differentials for assistant managers who “work on holidays and Sundays, as well as for bilingual employees,” according to a media release.

A search of the Verizon Career website reveals 176 job openings within a 50-mile radius of Raleigh.

