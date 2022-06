RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Fort Bragg Veteran’s Job Fair is happening Thursday.

Recruit Military is holding the fair to help veteran’s who are moving from military to civilian life.

This fair is on June 16 at Iron Mike Fort Bragg Conference & Catering Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

So far, there are 85 companies taking part in it.

There will also be other resources available like, how to craft a 30 second “elevator pitch” and resume review.

