RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—An upcoming job fair has more than 1,000 jobs available.

The North Carolina Technology Association is putting on this virtual job fair.

It is happening on Wednesday, June 8 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

There will be virtual booths for companies, including Cox Communications, LexisNexis, Toshiba, and Deutsche Bank.

