RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Getting a new job is exciting, but there are some things to watch for to make sure it isn’t a scam.
A release from the FBI gives tips on what to watch out for:
- Telling you to pay for startup equipment
- Asking you to sign a contract with banking or social security information
- Do not give credit card information to pay for background checks
The FBI reports job seekers are losing millions to employment scams.
And if you become a victim of a job scam, Journalist Chris Morris has a list of what to do:
- Watch your finances
- Freeze your credit
- Use a credit monitor
- If from website, report it to the company whose name was used
- Contact the FBI or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.
For more information on this, and for how to report a scam to the FBI, click here.