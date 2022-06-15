RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Getting a new job is exciting, but there are some things to watch for to make sure it isn’t a scam.

A release from the FBI gives tips on what to watch out for:

Telling you to pay for startup equipment

Asking you to sign a contract with banking or social security information

Do not give credit card information to pay for background checks

The FBI reports job seekers are losing millions to employment scams.

And if you become a victim of a job scam, Journalist Chris Morris has a list of what to do:

Watch your finances

Freeze your credit

Use a credit monitor

If from website, report it to the company whose name was used

Contact the FBI or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

For more information on this, and for how to report a scam to the FBI, click here.