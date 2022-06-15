RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Getting a new job is exciting, but there are some things to watch for to make sure it isn’t a scam.

A release from the FBI gives tips on what to watch out for:

  • Telling you to pay for startup equipment
  • Asking you to sign a contract with banking or social security information
  • Do not give credit card information to pay for background checks

The FBI reports job seekers are losing millions to employment scams.

And if you become a victim of a job scam, Journalist Chris Morris has a list of what to do:

  • Watch your finances
  • Freeze your credit
  • Use a credit monitor
  • If from website, report it to the company whose name was used
  • Contact the FBI or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

For more information on this, and for how to report a scam to the FBI, click here.