RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—There are a lot of people who are searching for their next step in their careers, and North Carolina is high up in the rankings for just how many people are searching for that next move.

According to Wealthtender’s new study, North Carolina is fifth among all 50 states for people searching for their next job.

The website used certain online searches, like remote jobs, resume templates, or the website Indeed.

And Wealthtender thinks the record number of job openings is what has people shopping around and looking for new opportunities.

In case you’re curious, Washington D.C. had the fewest number of people searching for a new job, followed by Hawaii and Alaska.

And Mississippi had the most people searching for that next career move.