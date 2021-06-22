Job fair planned to fill 100+ openings at Durham luxury hotels

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Washington Duke Inn in Durham is known for its luxurious rooms, excellent food, and its beautiful golf course. It takes a dedicated team of workers to maintain this standard, and the staff is the one thing in short supply.

“We’ve got about 100 positions between now and the end of the year,” said HR director Deana Merrell. “It is a lot.”

To meet the need, Washington Duke Inn will be the backdrop for what is an arguably upscale job fair this Thursday.

“We will be having food and beverage. We will have our employees come and serve,” said Merrell, adding how all the food and beverages are the same served to the guests. There is also a putting contest.

As for experience, Merrell said, “If they’ve got attitude and aptitude, we can take care of the rest.”

The openings run the gamut from engineering to housekeeping, management to food and beverage. Starting pay is $15 an hour.

The opportunities aren’t just limited to Washington Duke Inn, but also the JB Duke Hotel and The Lodge at Duke Medical Center.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The hotel is located on Cameron Boulevard in Durham.