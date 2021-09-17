Kohl’s hiring 90,000 seasonal workers in stores, distribution centers and e-commerce

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A national retailer with locations in the Triangle area said this week it is planning to hire about 90,000 workers this holiday season.

Kohl’s plans to separate hiring events on Sept. 18 and Oct. 21-23 in which candidates can apply and receive a potential job offer the same day, according to a news release from the company.

The retailer is hiring for positions in stores, distribution centers and e-commerce fulfillment.

Interested candidates can view open positions and apply for jobs at this website.

Some new hires will be eligible to receive a bonus ranging from $100 to $400 for working with Kohl’s through the holiday season, the news release said.