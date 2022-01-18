Looking for a side hustle? Raleigh is the 3rd best city in the country

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When it comes to earning some extra cash, the City of Oaks is one of the best places in which to do it.

A report by the website BackgroundChecks.com looked at the 100 largest metro areas in the country to put together the list of the best places to have a side hustle.

Privately collected information found as many as 45 percent of Americans perform work on the side to earn extra money, though Census estimates put it lower.

The study found it was high-income earners who were more likely to have a side hustle, as many as 5 percent of people earning more than $100,000 make extra cash. This is much more common than low-income earners.

Theories range from education to available time to operate a side business.

So which gigs are the best to make that extra dough?

The website Entrepreneur.com came up with 44 ideas.

Some are obvious – selling on eBay, driving for Uber or Lyft, working for a food delivery service.

Some of the more unusual include being a tutor via Skype, participating in market research groups, or becoming a resume writer.