New Study: Limited growth for careers desired by teens, but there are still opportunities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A recent study revealed a lot of young people are interested in career fields with very limited opportunities.

The University of Houston polled 3,400 teens and learned half have an interest in careers that focus on investigative work or the arts. Combined, those industries make up just 8 percent of the workforce.

The findings show a drastic difference between younger female students compared to younger male students. Females said they want to be a doctor, a nurse, a veterinarian, or a teacher. Their male counterparts said their goal was to become professional athletes. However, older male teens changed their goals to become more realistic.

As far as investigative work, there are opportunities, albeit not as many as other industries. Many are tied back to the government.

The Department of Homeland Security in Raleigh has a listing for a criminal investigator.

A bachelor’s degree is needed, so are strong academic credentials and a full year of graduate school or a year of experience. Starting pay is $49,500.