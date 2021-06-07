Program at Raleigh’s Red Hat benefits people relaunching their career

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The name “Outreachy” is a funny-sounding word, but the program used by Raleigh-based Red Hat is providing very serious and beneficial services to people entering the workforce every year.

“The idea is to create opportunities for internships in areas where people are often discriminated against,” said Don Farr, the head of global human resources for Red Hat. “(It’s) small countries but also in the U.S.”

Petra Sargent is a graduate of the Outreachy program through Red Hat. She reentered the workforce after five years away. Even with a master’s degree and background in technology, she realized it was going to be a different working world from the one she left.

“Outreachy was open to those who are underrepresented in tech and wanted to learn about open source and that is what I was looking for,” said Sargent.

She turned her Outreachy internship into a career at Red Hat as association management for content services.

She had a message for others who find themselves in a similar position.

“I wanted to talk to the people who are relaunching, who feel like they can’t – they’re not able to do it, it’s too late – it is possible to relaunch.”