Raleigh-based company helping veterans transition to civilian life with careers in IT

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While there is a massive need for workers in almost every industry, entering the civilian working world can be intimidating and overwhelming for those transitioning from military service.

MyComputerCareer is a Raleigh-based company that educates people for a career in Information Technology.

Their program offers certifications to all people in various areas of IT including cybersecurity. There is an entire division now known as Military Operations. It is headed, appropriately enough, by veteran Ryan Sattelberg.

He understands the intimidation that comes with leaving the structured world of the military for a life in the civilian world.

“Find yourself. You can’t ID as Sergeant Major. I have to be Ryan,” Sattelberg said. “I’ve got to find where my happiness is to drive me in the direction I want to go. Because no longer do I have that title. I’m just Ryan and I’ve got to live with that now.”

Sattelberg also pointed out the intimidation that comes with high-ranking members of the military suddenly finding themselves on the same playing field as their subordinates, and vice versa.

“What we’ve got to do is give them that authority to be competitive for those individuals who may have been their superiors,” he said.

MyComputerCareer, while based in Raleigh, has nine different operations across the country. The school does offer grants and flexible schedules to better suit the needs of anyone enrolled in their programs.