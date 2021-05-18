Raleigh, Durham make list of best cities to start a career; Fayetteville among the worst

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Starting a new career, either just out of school or at a new phase of life, can be a daunting experience.

Fortunately, two local cities are ranked among the best in which to start your career.

The website WalletHub looked at a list of different factors when putting together the list made up of 182 of the largest cities in America.

These include the availability of entry-level jobs, starting salary, the rate of job growth, median income and even retirement plans offered by employers.

Durham comes in at number 9 on the list while Raleigh is number 17.

Fayetteville also made the list at number 164 nationally.