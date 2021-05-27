Study: Half of workers lack direction in their career

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A study by the website BestColleges.com found a lot of workers who want to advance their career in some ways don’t know how to do it.

Melissa Venable is an education advisor who told CBS 17 the struggle for some people is to understand the skills most needed by employers, no matter the field.

“Being able to communicate clearly, solve problems, collaborate with other people – all those things are very valuable in a lot of ways,” said Venable.

Thirty-seven percent of workers aren’t sure if they have a plan to learn these skills, while 13% admit outright they do not have a plan.

Venable said the solution can be simple if you’re willing to ask questions and network.

“We recommend using your network. Talk with current supervisors, your coworkers, your classmates if you’re a student, your professional network beyond that to find out what is in demand right now,” she said.

These skills and ability to network are found to be valuable no matter what the industry, from engineering to retail, computer programming to fast food.