Johns Hopkins University offering free enrollment for online COVID-19 contact tracing course

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Johns Hopkins University is offering an online course to help people learn basic COVID-19 contact tracing skills.

The job qualifications for contact tracing vary throughout the country and the world, but the private university is offering an online introductory course for people to learn about the virus and how to do contact tracing.

According to an online listing for the course, “students will learn about the science of SARS-CoV-2…and why contact tracing can be such an effective public health intervention.”

The course, which takes about five hours to complete, will teach students “about how contact tracing is done, including how to build rapport with cases, identify their contacts, and support both cases and their contacts to stop transmission in their communities.”

Students will also learn about ethical issues that could arise while contact tracing, as well as “some of the most common barriers to contact tracing efforts – along with strategies to overcome them.”

To learn more about the course and sign up, click here. You can enroll for free.

