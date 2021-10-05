Kids’ share of weekly new COVID cases in NC slips during September

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Children made up a shrinking share of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina throughout September, while those rates went up for some older groups of people.

A CBS17.com analysis of state Department of Health and Human Services demographic data Tuesday found children younger than 18 made up 26.6 percent of cases during the final week of September.

That’s down significantly from the week of Sept. 5, when that rate was nearly 31 percent — a pandemic high — before dropping steadily throughout the month.

As recently as early August, kids 17 and under made up less than 20 percent of weekly new cases.

Overall, they account for 16 percent of the 1.4 million cases reported in the state since March 2020.

The current decline was countered by slight upticks of just over one percentage point in the rates for each of the three age brackets for those 50 and older.

Those between 50 and 64 accounted for 16 percent of new cases last week, while those between 65 and 75 made up 6.7 percent of those cases, and the share for those 75 and uprose to 4.7 percent.