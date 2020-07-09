Large Jehovah’s Witnesses convention scheduled for Raleigh canceled due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A two-weekend Jehovah’s Witnesses convention that officials believed would bring more than 20,000 people to Raleigh has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to spokesperson Sam Hensley.

“While we deeply regret not being able to hold the event in person with over 20,000 of our dear friends visiting the Raleigh area over two weekends, the plans that we have pivoted to are exciting and monumental,” Hensley wrote in a news release.

Instead, the release said, the convention will be done in a virtual format. The programs, which are normally put on during the summer in various cities, will be viewed on the same weekends around the world.

“We are confident that the more people that can view this free event online with us, the more joy that can be spread in our local community,” Hensley wrote.

The convention was slated to be held at PNC Arena on Aug. 7-9 and Aug. 14-16.

More headlines from CBS17.com: