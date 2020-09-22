Larger outdoor event venues in NC to be allowed to reopen at 7% next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the state will be taking another step toward Phase 3 of reopening with larger outdoor event venues being able to open at 7 percent.

The next phase begins Oct. 2.

“We share this news today so those outdoor venues with seating capacity of more than 10,000 can begin preparations that are key to safely re-opening their doors to have a limited amount of socially distanced fans,” Cooper said.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as North Carolina reports 195,549 lab-confirmed cases, 1,168 new cases reported since Monday and 905 people in the hospital.

The total number of deaths attributed to the virus is 3,286.

