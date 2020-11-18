LatinX/Hispanic community make up more than half of COVID-19 cases in several NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- While the LatinX/Hispanic community makes up just under 10-percent of the state’s population, they make up 28-percent of North Carolina’s COVID-19 cases.

When it comes to hospitalizations, the CDC reported Hispanic population is being hospitalized at four times the rate of any other ethnicity. Narrowing in, Hispanic people between 18 and 49 are hospitalized at seven times more.

Disparities in the LatinX/Hispanic communities were at their peak a the beginning of the pandemic. May was the worst. By the end of the month, 46-percent of all cases in North Carolina were in the LatinX/Hispanic community.

That number slowly decreased, dropping to 25-percent of cases for the last week of June. They made up 11-percent of cases for the last week of October.

The LatinX/Hispanic population makes up less than 8-percent of Macon County’s population. Still, they make up close to 60-percent of all COVID-19 cases. The disparities continue in Duplin, Chatham, Durham and Lee Counties where the LatinX population makes up at least half cases but less than a quarter of the population.

County Hispanic % of cases Population % County Alert Macon 57%` 7.4% Yellow Duplin 52% 23% Orange Chatham 50% 12% Yellow Durham 50% 13% Yellow Lee 50% 20% Orange Source: NCDHHS

“The Latino community still needs to go to work. One in six Latinos has to go out to work, they can’t work from home,” said NCDHHS Advisor, Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi.

Much of those infections were happening at meat plants and other essential businesses where people can’t be distanced. That has now slowed as the state said they increased safety messaging and provided more PPE to those kinds of business.

Dr. Martinez-Bianchi is asking workers to wear their masks while carpooling with people who they do not live with. She’s asking employers to do their part too.

“Employers, encourage your employees to wear PPE, its the way we’re going to bring these numbers down,” Dr. Martinez-Bianchi said.

Related Content UNC Health professionals warn holidays could fuel COVID-19 case surge

Meanwhile, the community makes up only 4 percent of all hospitalizations. That’s because most infections in the LatinX/Hispanic community are in younger people.

The state fears holiday reunions could spread the virus from those young to older, vulnerable family members.

“That is where a majority of the risk is, and we’re trying to avoid a resurgence of hospitalizations in the Latino community,” said Dr. Martinez-Bianchi.

That’s the fear for the entire state as thanksgiving nears- regardless of ethnicity.

The state and CDC recommending people not gather for the holiday with others who do not live in their household. They are reminding people about the 10 person indoor gathering limit in place.

Testing is an important tool for mitigating spread. Dr. Martinez-Bianchi is recommended LatinX/Hispanic families increase their testing. If you know you have the virus, you know to isolate and that can slow the spread of COVID-19. It is recommended folks get tested three to four days before

Celebrating Thanksgiving safely

Below is the CDC’s risk ranking for a number of Thanksgiving activities

Lower risk activities

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

Moderate risk activities

Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends who live in your community Lower your risk by following CDC’s recommendations on hosting gatherings or cook-outs.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is encouraged or enforced, and people are able to maintain social distancing

Attending a small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place

Higher risk activities