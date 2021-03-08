Lee County’s phone system crashes after decision to register Group 4 for vaccines

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Lee County is one of the first in central North Carolina to open up COVID-19 vaccine registration to people in Group 4.

The decision led to the crashing of their phone system on Monday.

Group 4 is adults at higher risk for exposure and risk of severe illness, people living in group settings, and other essential workers.

Health officials are all trying to find the most efficient way to vaccinate people.

“I didn’t have any problems, not at all,” said Dyann Quick.

Quick is thankful she got her shots without any issues in Lee County.

“For those 75 and under, it’s kind of been a problem so I’ve heard,” said Quick.

That is because Lee County opened registration to the next eligible group: Group 4, even though they don’t plan to vaccinate them yet.

The heavy response of people trying to register crashed their phone system Monday.

The county had to move to a new phone system and create a new vaccine registration phone number.

The health director said they temporarily shut down their online pre-registration since it received more than 1,500 requests Monday morning.

They need time to process everyone.

He said they’re not planning on moving to Group 4 until the state does.

The reason they opened registration for Group 4 is because of last-minute no-shows and cancellations at appointments.

They want to have people ready to fill those slots to be as efficient as possible.

As of now, North Carolina plans to move to Group 4 on March 24.