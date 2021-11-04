Let the count begin: State dashboard now shows tally of kids 5-11 to get COVID vaccine

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. (Walgreens)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State public health officials have started to count the children between 5 and 11 who got their first COVID-19 vaccine.

The dashboard run by the state Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday showed 166 kids in that age group having received their first dose.

That total figures to climb quickly in the coming days: There’s almost always a lag of a few days between when a shot is administered, and when it’s chalked up on the DHHS dashboard.

NCDHHS says 97 of those first few doses recorded so far were attributed to Wake County with another 12 in Johnston County.

Nearly half a million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids — which has differently colored packaging and a smaller needle — are being delivered to providers across the state.

That came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the shots earlier this week, clearing the final hurdle for kids in that age group to receive the vaccine.