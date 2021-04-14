List of locations in Wake County administering COVID-19 vaccine – April 14

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Here’s a list of the locations in Wake County administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Wake County has 87 locations this week – the most since vaccinations began.
Please contact each location beforehand as an appointment may be necessary.
Blue Ridge Pharmacy
Wake County Human Services
Richard D. Adelman, MD
Family Medical Associates of Raleigh
Allmed Clinic PA
Advance Community Health
Tricity Family Medicine & Urgent Care Clinic -Holly Springs
WakeMed Raleigh Campus
NeighborHealth Lake Boone Trail
Duke Raleigh Hospital
Rex Hospital, Inc
UNC Hospitals at Wakebrook
st joseph primary Care
WakeMed Cary Hospital
Alliance Medical Ministry
CAPITAL FAMILY MEDICINE (EXEC)
Cary Adult Medicine
Bee Well Pharmacy LLC
Central Prison Healthcare Complex
Cary Healthcare Associates
NC State University Student Health
Raleigh Family Practice, PA
Wake Internal Medicine Consultants, Inc.
Garner Internal Medicine
Seqirus
Bio-Medical Applications of North Carolina, Inc d/b/a/ Wake Dialysis
Alignment Healthcare Raleigh
Raleigh Medical Group
Waverly Primary Care
Biomedical Applications of NC, Inc. Raleigh Dialysis
Biomedical Applications of NC, Inc, FMC New Hope Dialysis
Western Wake Wellness
A to Z Pharmacy
Health Park Pharmacy
Oak City Dialysis
UNC Holly Springs Medical Office Building
UNC Panther Creek Medical Office Building
Glenwood South Pharmacy Market
dj’s pharmacy
Medicap Pharmacy 8286
Garner 5th Avenue Pharmacy
Falls River Pharmacy
Biogen RTP
Person Street Pharmacy
Josefs Pharmacy Raleigh
Hayes Barton Pharmacy
VaxOn
Holly Park Pharmacy
Southeastern Healthcare of North Carolina
Garner Family Pharmacy
SiteMed NC
Nuevo Health
We Care Pharmacy
SPRINGFIELD PHARMACY
Wendell Medical Center PA
Corner Drug Stores of Zebulon/Zebulon Drug
Knightdale Pharmacy
White Oak Pharmacy, LLC
StarMed Healthcare – Cary at Chapel Hill Rd
Kerr Health LTC, a PharMerica Company
HARRIS TEETER PHARMACY 09700344
HARRIS TEETER PHARMACY 9700430
PharmCare USA of North Carolina, LLC
select medical services, pllc dba select family practice
Cynthia Gregg, MD, PLLC
Garner Family Practice
SAS Health Care Center
Avance Care
Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Associates, PA
David Paul Adams, MD, PA
Spectrum Medical Care, Inc
Bio-Medical Applications of North Carolina, Inc d/b/a/ Fresenius Kidney Care Southwest Wake
Biomedical Application of North Carolina,Inc d/b/a Fresenius Medical Care Central Raleigh
Raleigh Adult Medicine
Biomedial Applications of Nc, Inc. BMA Zebulon
UNC Family Medicine & Pediatrics at Wakefield
HealthSmart Pharmacy-Wake Forest
Raleigh pharmacy
Premise Health – Truist Raleigh Health Center
Realo Discount Drugs 1802 James Slaughter Rd Fuquay Varina
Jacobs and van Cleeff Internal Medicine
Radeas
Concentra Urgent Care Raleigh
WHITE DOVE PHARMACY LLC
Tricity Family Medicine & Urgent Care Clinic – Cary
Omnisalus.Inc, D/B/A City Pharnmacy
Med One Medical Group