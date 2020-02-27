Local school districts monitoring, urging caution amid coronavirus concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Area school districts say they are monitoring the new coronavirus and urging caution from parents and students even though the virus has not yet spread to North Carolina.

CBS17.com contacted each of the 21 school districts in the viewing area to ask what preparations are underway for a possible spread of COVID-19.

Every district that responded says it is either working in conjunction with their respective county’s health department or following the lead of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Catherine Murphy, a spokeswoman for Moore County Schools, says an administration official from the district takes part in weekly update calls with the communicable disease branch of the North Carolina Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. The district also receives alerts from the CDC that it then distributes to local doctors, and nurses meet to discuss updates on the virus.

“It is essential for us to have access to the most accurate and timely information possible in relation to the coronavirus,” Murphy said.

DPI spokesman Todd Silberman said the department remains in contact with North Carolina Public Health and the Department of Health and Human Services, and will discuss and form a plan if the situation changes.

Silberman said his department has received “numerous inquiries” from concerned parents and schools about the disease and urges them to continue to practice cough and hand hygiene while also following district policies for students and other people who are determined to be sick at school, regardless of the cause.

Lee County Schools spokeswoman Sharon Spence says Superintendent Andy Bryan mobilized the district’s health team three weeks ago as part of a monitoring effort.

In Cumberland County, officials are encouraging staff and students to wash their hands for 20 seconds at a time; cleaning doorknobs, keyboards and other common surfaces; and notifying parents of any student with respiratory symptoms and/or fever, associate superintendent Lindsay Whitley said. Additionally, students may not return to school unless they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine, he said.

And Curtis Hayes, a spokesman for Franklin County Schools, says his district is putting together contingency plans in case of an outbreak and also is encouraging people to wash their hands, cover their mouths when they cough and stay home when sick.

“The safety and health of students and staff is the highest priority,” Franklin County Schools spokesman Curtis Hayes said Thursday.

The World Health Organization has declared a global emergency over OVID-19, and the CDC lists symptoms including fever, coughing and in serious cases shortness of breath or pneumonia.

Health officials say the number of infections in the U.S. has climbed to 60, with 15 of those related to travel or close contact with travelers. The CDC says more than 2,400 deaths have been reported, but there have been none in the U.S.