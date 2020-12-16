Long-term care facilities, nursing homes in NC expected to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of year

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 hit nursing homes and assisted-living facilities hard.

Now, as the first approved COVID-19 vaccine makes its rounds, those who work and live in those facilities are eligible to get it. They’re part of Phase 1A, along with frontline health care workers.

“They are some of the most vulnerable people in our population. We have seen this and so to be able to go and help protect them, is a very important part of our mission,” said Dr. Kevin Ban, Chief Medical Officer at Walgreens.

The process for administering vaccines in long-term care facilities is a little different than the process for frontline health care workers. The federal government is partnering with Walgreens and CVS to help administer vaccines in the facilities. Both Walgreens and CVS officials said they plan to start vaccinations in nursing homes and long-term care facilities as soon as next week in some states.

“We feel really honored and we’re proud to be a part of this,” Ban said.

In North Carolina, health leaders said long-term care facilities will get the vaccine closer to the end of the month. That’s because they plan to use the Moderna vaccine in those facilities.

The Moderna vaccine is expected to be approved this week. It’s more portable than the already-approved Pfizer vaccine.

The federal government is handling distribution to long-term care facilities, but the doses come out of the state’s supply to then give to the pharmacy partners. The state expects to receive 175,000 Moderna doses next week in the first shipment and would allocate more than half of that to long-term care facilities.

“There’s a lot of logistics, but I’m confident that I think we have a plan in place to get this vaccine out as quickly and as effectively as possible,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.

Ban said the process will be similar to how they’ve done the flu vaccine for several years. Pharmacy teams will go into each facility to administer it.

“We feel like we have the infrastructure to do this safely. We’re very confident about our staffing, and so we feel ready to meet this challenge,” Ban said. He added that two more vaccine candidates are expected to be approved in early 2021, which will up the supply and distribution speed even more.