Long-term care resident becomes Chatham County’s first COVID-19-related death

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Chatham County resident who recently tested positive for coronavirus has passed away, becoming the county’s first death related to the disease, officials said Tuesday.

The individual was a resident of The Laurels of Chatham Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The resident had been “in declining health for some time” before testing positive for the virus, the facility said in a statement.

No further information about the resident will be released, county officials said.

“We are extremely saddened by the passing of a Chatham County resident due to this horrible virus,” said Chatham County Public Health Director Layton Long. “We extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to the individual’s family, as well as the residents and staff of The Laurels.”

Chatham County has 75 of North Carolina’s 5,024 coronavirus cases.

“Today’s sad news is a stark reminder of how serious the virus is and that all Chatham County residents should remain vigilant in doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” added Long.

The Laurels of Chatham recently reported the facility had an outbreak of COVID-19.

On April 10, it was announced that all residents and staff at The Laurels of Chatham were being tested for COVID-19.

Those tests came after six people associated with the facility tested positive for the virus earlier in that week.

A total of 57 positive tests were returned.