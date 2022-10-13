RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every North Carolina county in the CBS 17 viewing area is in the CDC’s green zone with the lowest community levels of COVID-19.
Just two of the state’s 100 counties — Alleghany and Yadkin — were orange with the highest COVID levels, according to data updated Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of orange counties has dropped drastically in recent weeks, from 26 a month ago to nine last week. The CDC advises people in those counties to wear masks indoors in public settings, regardless of vaccination status.
The overwhelming majority of counties — 86, in all — were colored green with the lowest level of COVID in the community. That includes all of them in central North Carolina.
A dozen counties were yellow with medium levels of COVID spread. Most were in the coastal plain or in the western mountains.
CBS 17’s Joedy McCreary has been tracking COVID-19 figures since March 2020, compiling data from federal, state, and local sources to deliver a clear snapshot of what the coronavirus situation looks like now and what it could look like in the future.