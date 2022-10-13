RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every North Carolina county in the CBS 17 viewing area is in the CDC’s green zone with the lowest community levels of COVID-19.

CBS 17 recreated the newest COVID-19 community levels map from the data updated by the CDC on Thursday, and it shows just two counties with the highest levels and 86 with the lowest.

Just two of the state’s 100 counties — Alleghany and Yadkin — were orange with the highest COVID levels, according to data updated Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of orange counties has dropped drastically in recent weeks, from 26 a month ago to nine last week. The CDC advises people in those counties to wear masks indoors in public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The overwhelming majority of counties — 86, in all — were colored green with the lowest level of COVID in the community. That includes all of them in central North Carolina.

A dozen counties were yellow with medium levels of COVID spread. Most were in the coastal plain or in the western mountains.