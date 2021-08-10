Looking for a COVID-19 testing site?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has brought on a renewed demand for COVID-19 testing.

If you’re looking for a testing site near you, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has made it easy to locate one.

NCDHHS has five different options for testing including no-cost community event testing events, testing sites and at-home kits.

Click here to find your testing place

Demand for testing has sharply increased over the last month, according to NCDHHS’s COVID-19 dashboard.

On July 9, NCDHHS reported a little more than 21,000 tests had been completed that day. On Aug. 6, more than 45,000 were completed.

On Monday, CBS 17’s Steve Sbraccia reported on long lines at testing sites in Raleigh.

The line at the site on Departure Drive in Raleigh on Monday was three cars deep in the parking lot and backed up into the street and around the corner onto Oak Forest Drive.

Departure Drive isn’t the only testing site in Raleigh seeing long lines. Another site on Kidd Road also saw backups on Monday morning.