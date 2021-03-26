Looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine? The list of where you can go in NC is growing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Beyond the health department, hospitals, and big chain pharmacies, you can request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment from at least 59 other places in Wake County.

The state has approved dozens of local pharmacies to become providers and administer the vaccine, including A to Z Pharmacy in Cary.

“We started giving the vaccines February 23rd, and we’ve done over 100 a week since then,” said Kristen Moore, owner and pharmacist of A to Z Pharmacy.

“It’s been a lot of work. I’ve had two volunteers come help answering phones and scheduling and doing some of the paperwork behind the scenes because we didn’t anticipate the increase in volume that quickly,” she said.

Moore told CBS 17 the pharmacy is working through its batch of second doses. Wake County teacher Kara Damico got hers on Thursday.

“I had another teacher friend call me and let me know A to Z was doing shots and they called, got a next day appointment and they’ve been fantastic. So, this is my second shot,” said Damico.

But chances are, you’ll have to wait. Moore said her pharmacy is working through a waitlist and won’t get a new supply of first doses from the state until April 20.

“I think a lot of the pharmacies are kind of in that same boat because we kind of started the same week or two weeks,” she said. “So there’s not a lot of first doses available from the smaller pharmacies.”

During a press briefing on Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state plans on allowing more doctors’ offices to administer the vaccine but didn’t give an exact timeline.

“One of the things that has prevented more of that is the fact that these vaccines, particularly the Pfizer and Moderna to a lesser extent, have cold storage requirements. They come in large packages, so it is more difficult to get them to doctors’ offices,” said Cooper. “With more and more of the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine, which doesn’t have such extreme storage requirements, we hope to have more people being vaccinated in their doctors’ offices.”