Louisiana pastor arrested in incident involving church van, protester

BATON ROUGE, La (NBC Local 33) – A pastor in Central known for holding large church services during the governor’s stay at home order has been arrested.

Tony Spell

A new warrant was issued for Tony Spell after investigators say a Sunday incident involving a protester was all caught on camera.

Spell was handcuffed Tuesday and taken into custody by Central Police.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Monday for aggravated assault after police said he backed a bus towards a protester.

Police said video shows Spell rapidly backing a church bus toward a protester who was standing on the side of the road in front of the Life Tabernacle Church.

The video shows the bus stops just a few feet from where the protester is standing.

Investigators say a second video also shows an unnamed security guard driving a pick-up truck onto the median toward the same protester.

The security guard also faces charges of aggravated assault.

He’s already facing six misdemeanors for disobeying the governor’s stay-at-home order.

