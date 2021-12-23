MAKO Medical offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Raleigh on Christmas Eve

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While COVID-19 testing sites run by Wake County will be closed on Christmas Eve, MAKO Medical opened a site that will offer PCR tests on Friday, a news release said.

MAKO Medical set up a drive-thru testing site overnight Wednesday and opened it Thursday morning. It is located at the Word of God Fellowship church at 3000 Rock Quarry Rd. in Raleigh, the release said.

People can expect results from their COVID-19 tests at this site in 24-28 hours, MAKO said.

On Wednesday, Wake County health officials announced that they were doubling the testing capacity at the country-managed testing sites. The move was made as the omicron variant causes COVID-19 cases to surge in central North Carolina and around the country.

However, those locations closed Friday for the holiday and won’t reopen until Monday.

The MAKO site is open on Friday and Monday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Online registration is required beforehand.

“We know people desperately want to see loved ones over the holidays, but we also know they want to do so safely,” said Josh Arant, Chief Operating Officer, MAKO Medical. “Our MAKO team is committed to making sure those family gatherings happen!”