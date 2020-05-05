California man arrested during Reopen NC protest in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was led off in handcuffs from the Reopen NC protest Tuesday afternoon – claiming he was arrested for filming an interview.

Jason Alan Lanier (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

State Capitol Police officers put Jason Alan Lanier, of Murrieta, California into a law enforcement vehicle near the General Assembly on Jones Street.

As the 45-year-old was being walked to the vehicle, Lanier said he was being arrested for filming an interview.

He was charged with second-degree trespassing.

A crowd followed the arrest with one man calling the arresting officers “oath breakers” and saying they were violating the Constitution.

The Reopen NC rally on Tuesday was smaller than in previous weeks.

Reopen NC’s Ashley Smith said there wouldn’t be a march on Tuesday but rather a series of speakers who would share their stories from the stay-at-home order.

The group also announced its new effort to raise funds for the “legal and economic fights that will impact our state for generations to come.”

“We will be louder, we will be stronger, we will not allow them to take our liberty and our freedom!” Reopen NC posted on Facebook.

This is Reopen NC’s fourth rally calling for an end to Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order is set to expire May 8 which would allow a phased reopening of the state to begin.