Many central NC counties ready to give out more shots as state moves to part of Group 4 early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is moving the timeline up for some of the people in Group 4.

There are about 4 million people in that vaccination group. In less than a week, on March 17, the first half of Group 4 can start getting their shot.

People 16 to 64 years old with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 will be eligible. The list of conditions ranges from asthma to cancer, to obesity, to pregnancy.

People who live in certain congregate settings will also be eligible, such as those in homeless shelters or prisons.

Then on April 7, health officials are opening it up to the rest of Group 4, which is the remaining frontline essential workers. There are a lot of jobs that fit in this category, like hotel workers and real estate agents.

Some counties, like Wake and Durham, are welcoming more arms to put shots in.

“We do have the capacity to make it happen, and I’m confident in going to this next group we’ll be able to continue to adjust,” said Rod Jenkins, health director for Durham County. “We are prepared to move to Group 4.”

“I can tell you Halifax County is ready to open up and vaccinate anyone who wants it,” said county health director Bruce Robistowe.

They all plan to register those eligible in Group 4 by March 17. Walgreens said it will add Group 4 to its system, too.

“It’s vital that everyone get vaccinated,” Robistowe said.

As more vaccine comes in, the list of providers grows. CVS Health is starting vaccinations in North Carolina this weekend. It is starting in five counties and expanding.

Not everyone’s ready to open up to Group 4 yet, though.

“We have quite a few names we’ll have to work through before we’re ready for Group 4,” said Todd McGee with the Orange County Health Department. “We’re part of a larger machine that’s trying to get the entire state vaccinated and we want to get through this as quickly as we can, just like everyone else.”

Health officials said they moved up Group 4 after finding out the state would be getting more vaccine doses soon and finding out some providers were ready to vaccinate more people.

“I want this summer to be a fairly normal summer and we’re only going to get there with a herd immunity, and this is how you do it,” Robistowe said.

Gov. Roy Cooper said at this point, a little over a tenth of the state is fully vaccinated.