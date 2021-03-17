Many in Raleigh feel safer celebrating St. Patrick’s Day as vaccine rollout continues to speed up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Crowds of people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by bar hopping in Raleigh’s Glenwood South District.

It’s the first holiday since Gov. Roy Cooper lifted some restrictions and allowed all bars to open indoors at a limited capacity.

Michael Tuttle told CBS 17 he decided to go out because he’s already received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re fully vaccinated, we’re both in health care, and so we’re probably a little bit more comfortable than we would have been before the vaccine. That had a lot to do with us coming out.

“Most of the establishments are doing a good job at doing what they’re supposed to do to maintain safety. But I think it really has a lot to do with the fact that we’re both vaccinated, as far as us feeling safe being out and about.”

Another 3 million North Carolinians now have the opportunity to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. The state opened up appointments to select people in Group 4 on Wednesday, which includes people with high-risk medical conditions such as cancer, high blood pressure, kidney disease, obesity, diabetes, and asthma. People who are homeless, living in shelters, or who are incarcerated are also included in that group.

The latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows 3.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state. A little more than 25 percent of adults have received one dose, and 16.5% are fully vaccinated, including 75-year-old Stan Beatty, who lives off of Glenwood Avenue.

“I feel vaccinated, but I also feel greatly at risk by all these people around here,” Beatty said while looking at people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Glenwood. “I live here and it makes me uncomfortable. I mean, they look alright right now, but sometimes, it’s mayhem out here.”

While COVID-19 cases are declining in North Carolina and people celebrating say bars are doing their best to follow state restrictions, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is cautioning people to keep their guard up.

“North Carolina’s trajectory of cases is decreasing,” Cohen said. “However, cases remain elevated, and with the new COVID-19 variants in the state, we need to keep our guard up. It’s also important to note, there’s a lot less testing happening, which makes this harder to interpret in isolation of those other metrics.”