Many in Wake County seek COVID-19 testing after Christmas; NC reports 3 days of data

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The day after Christmas is typically a busy day for retailers and returns, but this year, it was also a busy day for COVID-19 testing sites across Wake County.

Employees running the Departure Drive Building testing site in northeast Raleigh said the day started out slow, but gradually got busier as people stopped by to get tested after Christmas.

This comes as newly released data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows over the past three days, nearly 20,000 people have tested positive for the virus, pushing the statewide total number of cases just past half a million.

“It just seems disheartening,” Raleigh resident Sandra Owens said about the growing number of cases. “Nobody thought we’d be at this place last year in March.”

Olivia Tucker told CBS 17 several members of her family recently tested positive for the virus. She stopped by one of Wake County’s free drive-thru testing sites on Saturday to get tested.

“It was definitely different for me this year,” Tucker said of the Christmas holiday. “We actually didn’t really get together with any family because we have three family members who have COVID right now. So, that was why I was getting tested today, just to check.”

Owens and her two daughters also got tested on Saturday. Owned said they took tests before Christmas, but wanted extra peace of mind before spending time with her parents.

“It’s essential because I teach school,” Owens said of getting tested again. “I’vs been around the public a lot, so it’s essential we knew we were in the clear before we decided to spend any time with them.”

State data also shows there are around 3,000 people a day hospitalized for COVID-19. Tucker is hopeful the vaccine will bring brighter days.

“I’m just hoping with the vaccine coming out, it’ll be able to get things under control,” she said. “And hopefully within the next year things will start getting back to normal, somewhat.”