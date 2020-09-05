Many Wake County residents spend Friday night out as more businesses open under Phase 2.5

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Phase 2.5 officially kicked in Friday night in North Carolina. It allows gyms and indoor exercise facilities to reopen at 30-percent capacity.

On Friday, the Holly Springs Cultural Center hosted a drive-in concert at Ting Park. The band Beatlesque played their first live show in 2020. People bought tickets, parked their cars, and enjoyed the music outside and through their radio.

“This is our first live show. And, again, we sold out so we think the community’s with us,” said Kathleen Hebert, Holly Springs Cultural Center Manager.

Phase 2.5 allowed them to reopen amenities nearby during the concert like the playground. Over in Cary, a small group spent their evening skating at Jellybeans. The skate center has been hosting private groups of up to 10 people since July.

“It’s something that helped us slow the bleed for a little while (and) get to this point where we can open,” said Bill Farley, owner of Jellybeans Super Skate Center.

Customers will have to wear masks when they’re not skating or eating/drinking. They’re doing soft openings on Wednesday and Friday, then will fully open for business Saturday morning. The full capacity at the skate center is 1,400 people.

“We just want to be able to put heads in the building. We know when we reopen, there’s still a lot of people that are going to come to us immediately. It’s going to take them a while to get comfortable with current situations, so we’ll be happy if 50 people show up,” Farley said.

Bowling alleys can also now reopen at 30 percent. Lanes were ready at Village Lanes in Durham on Friday.

“It’s exciting for us. We’re glad to be back in the business of bowling,” said Village Lanes manager Robbie Strombeck.

He said 30-percent capacity would allow 199 people to be at the bowling alley, which means they can run leagues again, as well.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to whatever the new normal’s going to be,” Strombeck said.

