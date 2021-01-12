MAP: How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — South Dakota, West Virginia and North Dakota top the list of states with the highest percentage of their population who have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All three states have more than 5% given the vaccine, as of Monday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At the opposite end are Arkansas and Georgia at 1.4% and South Carolina at 1.5% of the population vaccinated.
NewsNation spoke with West Virginia’s governor about how his state has handled the vaccine distribution. Watch the discussion in the player below.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Man known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ appears in court; mom says he can only eat an organic diet
- Virginia officer placed on leave for actions during US Capitol riot issues statement
- Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve had the virus?
- Girl Scouts facing challenges, get creative selling cookies during pandemic
- OREO announces limited edition ‘strawberry frosted donut’ cookie with glittery creme