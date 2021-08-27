Mask mandate in effect in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An indoor mask mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday for all of Cumberland County.

County commissioners unanimously approved the mandate earlier this week.

Dozens of people in Cumberland have died from COVID-19 since July. More than 2,000 cases have been reported in the past two weeks.

“It’s a good thing and it’s in place to protect all of us. I personally have family and friends that have been affected by COVID recently. I actually had COVID about a month and a half ago, so I know what it can do to you. Just to stop the spread is really good,” said Patrick Mckoy, who lives in Cumberland County.

Cape Fear Valley Health said it is seeing at least four deaths a day in recent weeks due to COVID-19. Hundreds have been hospitalized.

Hospital leaders said more than three-quarters of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The city of Fayetteville reinstated a mandate last week. Businesses teamed up to give out more than 1,000 masks.

“Anything we can do to keep shoppers and diners safe is important to our restaurant, tourists, retailers in the downtown district,” said Bianca Shoneman, Cool Spring Downtown District President/CEO.

Shoneman said stores have been compliant so far in the city from what she’s seen. She hopes it’ll be the same now for those across the county.

“We certainly want to see the numbers go down and trend in the right direction so that the feeling of freedom that’s returned recently stays there,” she said.

State records show half of Cumberland County is fully vaccinated.