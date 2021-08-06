Masks still optional at many Raleigh event venues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, many concert and event venues continue to keep masks optional.

“At this point, it’s pretty much a weekly conversation about what we’re doing, if not a daily one,” said Heather Strickland, executive director of the Raleigh Little Theatre.

Masks are required inside but are optional at the Raleigh Little Theatre’s Amphitheater. It’s the only venue in the area that has capacity limits and social distancing requirements.

“This outdoor amphitheater seats 2,000 people,” Strickland said. “We are continuing to cap it at 300 for the performances we’re doing outside.”

Masks are also optional at larger venues like PNC Arena, The Ritz, and Coastal Credit Union Music Park. At Red Hat Amphitheater, the event organizer decides the policy, so it varies by the concert.

The Lincoln Theatre in downtown Raleigh reinstated its mask policy due to rising COVID-19 cases the state. Masks will also be required for the 500 people expected to attend the North American Finals E-Sport Games at the Raleigh Convention Center this weekend.

“We’re bringing about 500 people once you include players, coaches, parents — the whole shebang,” said Julian Torres, XP League Program Director.

“We’re requiring all of our attendees to wear masks, and so we just want to make sure everyone stays safe throughout the duration of the event.”