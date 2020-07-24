McDonald’s becomes latest business to require face masks for customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – McDonald’s is joining Walmart, Best Buy, Target and a host of other business in requiring customers to wear face masks.

McDonald’s made the announcement Friday as part of three new actions the fast-food giant is taking to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Other changes include adding protective panels to front- and back-of-house as well as delaying the reopening of dining rooms for another 30 days.

“The latest science suggests droplets have the potential to stay in the air for extended periods of time, increasing the risk of virus spread, especially from asymptomatic carriers. As a result, the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reiterates face coverings are an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” McDonald’s said in a release.

The face mask mandate goes into effect Aug. 1.

Some McDonald’s have reopened their dining rooms but it will be a local decision if they will be closed again.