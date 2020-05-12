Members of armed march deny tie between Reopen NC, white supremacists

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three weeks, a Reopen NC rally was held without any arrests.

Raleigh police are continuing to keep a keen eye on the crowd after multiple armed groups of protestors have joined the Reopen movement in recent weeks.

North Carolina state law bans people from carrying weapons at rallys and parades.

Stephen Wagner said he keeps coming back week-after-week to support Reopen NC for one reason.

Armed protesters rally against Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order on May 1, 2020. (CBS 17)

“I’m just out here to support my fellow patriots and just remind them that we’re still alive and well and we need our constitutional rights,” said Wagner.

Wagner has also been seen walking the streets of downtown Raleigh with an armed group, so CBS 17 asked him the purpose behind the armed marches.

“Basically just to remind folks that the Constitution is still alive and well,” said Wagner. “Just because you don’t like part of the Constitution doesn’t mean we can’t use it. If you don’t like the 2nd Amendment – fine. You’re not forced own a weapon. You’re not forced to walk with a weapon. That doesn’t mean we can’t.”

The man identifying himself as Scary Perry held up a clenched fist during an interview with CBS 17 as a symbol for Q-Anon, a far-right conspiracy group.

“I’m not really about opening North Carolina,” said Perry. “I’m here to support their large group because that’s how we get things done in large groups.”

That’s led many people on social media to question if the armed groups support white supremacy.

“It’s sophistry,” said Perry. “That’s the way people gain power is through sophistry.”

CBS 17 questioned Wagner about those claims, and he told us he wanted to clear his name.

“Any Nazi crap that we see in our group, we’re going to tell them to beat it,” said Wagner. “That’s not what we’re about. In fact, we’re asking our brown and black brethren to come and join us, take up arms, and join us. If for no other reason than so people will quit saying we’re something we’re not.”

CBS 17 has discovered there is another armed march planned in downtown Raleigh this weekend.

North Carolina is under Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan. Phase Two wouldn’t start until May 22 at the earlier, Cooper said Tuesday.