Mississippi attorney general prepares to sue China due to COVID-19 outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced that she is preparing to file a lawsuit against China to hold the nation accountable for the malicious and dangerous acts that caused death, health injuries, and serious economic loss from the COVID-19 crisis.

“Too many Mississippians have suffered as a result of China’s cover-up,” said Fitch. “They must not be allowed to act with impunity. Mississippians deserve justice and I will seek that in court.”

CBS 17 sister station WJTV reports Fitch’s case will seek damages under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and is similar to a case filed earlier this week by the State of Missouri.

More than 4,700 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Mississippi and at least 180 deaths are being blamed on the virus.

The state has been under a stay-at-home order since April 3.

