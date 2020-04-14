Mom delivers baby while in coma with coronavirus

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman says she woke up in a Washington state hospital to find that she stil had COVID-19, but she was no longer pregnant.

She had her baby girl while in a coma.

The last several weeks for Angela Primachenko have been a blur.

“I wasn’t sure where I was,” she said. “I was very confused. I didn’t have a belly anymore, didn’t know where my baby was, I was in isolation. I hadn’t been able to see my husband.”

It was a nightmare visit to the hospital that turned into a 17-day stay fighting for her life and her unborn child — and it all started with a cough.

“Like you know that kind of cough,” Primachenko said. “And then for a while, for a while, and then it kind of got a little bit worse and then I started having a hard time breathing at night.”

Not long after Angela tested positive for COVID-19 was admitted to the hospital and put on a ventilator.

Her twin sister previously told KPTV they weren’t sure if Angela would survive.

“All of us were just like, ‘God, if you don’t come through, we might lose our sister,’” Oksana Luiten said.

Doctors delivered her baby at 34 weeks while Angela was in an induced coma fighting the virus.

Now, she has a daughter — Ava.

“Which means breath of life,” Primachenko said. “And I’m like I just really like it, I think Ava is just such a beautiful name. And we did not expect to go down this road, but sure enough she ended up being our little breath of life.”

Angela says Ava is still in the hospital as doctors are monitoring her eating.

It was touch and go for Angela after delivery but eventually she was taken off a ventilator and started breathing on her own. Doctors slowly started to take her off medication.

Now, she’s home.

“I’m just taking it every day at a time and just kind of trying to regain my strength and core and muscles,” she said.

Angela says this experience taught her to not live in fear.