CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in North Carolina and a new subvariant taking over, there is one fewer option to treat COVID-19.

The monoclonal antibody treatments no longer work against the virus that’s currently circulating and are no longer authorized for emergency use.

“Unfortunately, in the arms race against the virus, the virus has won this one,” said UNC Health Infectious Disease Expert, Dr. David Wohl, explaining that the latest mutations in the virus mean the monoclonal antibodies that are currently available don’t work against it.

“This is a real loss as far as our therapeutics. It’s a big deal,” he said. “The good news is we have oral therapies that can work for a lot of people keep them out of the hospital, like Paxlovid.”

He says it’s important that people at high risk for COVID get tested, and if they test positive, get Paxlovid quickly. The CDC says it should be used within 5 days of symptoms starting – the sooner the better.

“Early on before it gets a foothold, before it goes south into your lungs, that’s when you want these therapeutics these medicines to be active and working,” noted Wohl.

Paxlovid does interfere with some medications.

“Some of those medicines you can just stop for a few days and no harm done, but for people who are on critical medicines that do interact with Paxlovid, Paxlovid can’t be taken,” Wohl said.

In that case, there is another pill called Molnupiravir. Wohl says It does not appear to be as effective as Paxlovid, but “It’s better than nothing, and it doesn’t have the same interactions.”

He says it’s important to remember that these antivirals are for people at high risk due to their age or underlying conditions.

“Most people can take Paxlovid, but if you are super healthy, vaccinated, and you are really not at risk for getting hospitalized, then I don’t think you need it,” Wohl said.

Doctors can prescribe Paxlovid, and so can urgent care offices, as well as some pharmacies with clinics.

If you need COVID tests, you can get four, per household, for free at this website.

While no monoclonal antibodies are currently authorized to treat COVID-19, scientists are looking for new treatments that may be effective as the virus continues to change.