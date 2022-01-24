Moore County expands COVID-19 testing due to surge in cases, demand

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Health Department now offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing in its parking lot.

Testing is done Monday through Friday. Monday through Thursday, it is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday hours are shorter: 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

County health leaders said there is a high demand for more testing in the area.

According to Moore County Health Department, younger people are catching the omicron variant of COVID-19 at a higher rate than before.

Pinehurst Elementary School transitioned to remote learning after students and staff were quarantining and with COVID-19. According to the Moore County Schools’ website, 10 people tested positive on Thursday.

“As far as keeping kids in school and testing sites like this and testing within the schools help to do that,” said Matt Garner, Interim Moore County Health Director.

Until now, Moore County Health Department was only testing twice a week and most tests had to be taken at the hospital.