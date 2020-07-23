Moore County identifies 1st COVID-19 cluster at a childcare facility

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four children and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at a day care facility in Moore County, according to a news release on Thursday.
The cases at the Magic Years Childcare Center in Robbins were initially reported on July 17. The facility closed that day. No decision has been made on when it will re-open, the release said.
This is the first cluster reported at a Moore County childcare facility and 12th in the state. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more cases over a 14-day period.
No further information was released.
