Moore County opening COVID-19 vaccinations up for everyone 16 and older

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County is opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone.

Starting Wednesday, anyone can sign up for a vaccine.

Those we are 16- or 17-years-old can get an appointment as long as a parent or guardian is with you. Those under 16 can not participate.

The vaccinations are open to all, but you must schedule an appointment.

Vaccine clinics will be held at the Moore County Health Department at 705 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage and the Moore County Agricultural Center at 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, please call 910-947-SHOT (7468).