Moore County sheriff calls mask requirement unconstitutional, unenforceable

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields joined other sheriffs in North Carolina by saying he won’t enforce Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide mask mandate, which went into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

Fields called the governor’s order unconstitutional and unenforceable.

“As I see it, it’s pretty simple. If you feel more comfortable wearing a mask away from your home, please do so. I encourage everyone to practice social distancing and we should all continue to keep our hands very clean,” Fields said Friday in a news release.

“These are great practices regardless of the pandemic. Take care of each other and be thoughtful. Together, we make a difference in Moore County.”

Cooper’s order states under enforcement that “citations under this section shall be written only to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce the requirement to wear face coverings.”

The order also states that “law enforcement personnel are not authorized to criminally enforce the face covering requirement of this executive order against individual workers, customers or patrons.”

Sheriffs in Halifax and Sampson counties were among those in the state to make similar statements. Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell also said Friday his office won’t enforce the mandate, but did encourage people to take precautions.

More headlines from CBS17.com: