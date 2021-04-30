More doses than demand – Cumberland County opening smaller COVID-19 vaccination clinics to reach more people

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The state is encouraging COVID-19 vaccine providers to host more clinics out in the community to help reach the goal of getting two-thirds of adults vaccinated.

Starting Friday, Cumberland County is hosting smaller clinics in various locations throughout the community, instead of having Friday clinics at the Crown Complex.

The county said they had 400 first-dose vaccines available at the Spring Lake Recreation Center Friday.

Only 64 people showed up.

Fort Bragg veteran Buster Tillman said he was happy to have a clinic just down the street from his home.

“I’m here to do my part,” Tillman said. “I believe I can do something to help myself and help others take the shot, prove that it’s OK.”

“I work at a restaurant where I’m exposed to a lot of people so I’m just doing my part really,” Zeb Russell said. “This was the first one that was the most convenient for me to get to just because being a single dad I don’t really have much time outside of work.”

Cumberland County will be hosting additional clinics at various locations throughout the community next week.

“We want to make sure we are as many places in the community as we can possibly be,” said Cumberland County Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Green.

The county and other providers have offered after-hour and Saturday clinics, but right now there remains more doses than demand.

“Right now I think we are still seeing lots of hesitancy, people not sure and then I think there are some people that no matter what we say, are not going to get the vaccine,” Green said. “We’d like to see more people show up, especially our young people.”

“It’s great to see the community trying to do something to help,” Russell said.

The next clinic is Monday at the Cumberland County Health Department.

About 300 Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.

As of Friday afternoon, less than 20 people have made appointments.