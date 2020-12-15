More NC hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine; more doses on the way

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More North Carolina hospitals received COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, as state health officials issue a stark warning about the rise in cases of the virus.

Eight hospitals received initial doses of Pfizer’s COVID19 vaccine, including UNC Medical Center and Duke Regional Hospital. Forty-two more hospitals will receive allocations of the vaccine on Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper said.

“The emotional part came in the morning when we had our Chaplin come in and say a prayer for us and our journey that we’re going to be on. This really is a journey and this is just the beginning of what we have to do,” said Laurie Velez.

Velez, a longtime nurse and Patient Safety Officer for Duke Regional Hospital, was one of the first 15 staff members to get a dose of the vaccine Tuesday.

A total of 2,925 doses were delivered Monday to Duke University Hospital. The health system said it anticipates receiving another 3,900 doses for Duke Regional and Duke Raleigh.

On Tuesday, UNC Medical Center received nearly 3,000 doses Tuesday and vaccinated 30 people the same day. They plan to scale up administering the vaccine quickly with a goal of vaccinating 150 or more people each day.

Despite receiving her first dose, Velez said the vaccine won’t change her attitude toward the pandemic.

“The vaccine does provide promise, but it shouldn’t change how people are living their lives. They should still be wearing their mask, washing their hands and keeping their distance,” she said.

Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said she’s concerned by the increase in hospitalizations, saying there are currently double the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 than this time last month.

She worries about having adequate staff to care for COVID-19 patients, as well as other patients.

“While yesterday was a pivotal day, we have so much to do right now to protect each other and slow the spread of this deadly virus. We are experiencing a staggering increase in our pandemic trends,” she said.

Both Cohen and Cooper urged people to reconsider traditional Christmas plans and asked them to avoid traveling.

For those gathering with friends or family, Cohen urged everyone to keep groups small, wear masks, and sit outside.

“Just like Thanksgiving, we need to rethink what it means to celebrate this December. We’re just seeing the Thanksgiving COVID-19 spike over the last few days and the Christmas holidays could be even worse,” he said.

State health leaders also encourage people to get tested for COVID-19, but caution a negative test is not a free pass.

Cooper said the state is still waiting for word from the federal government on how much more of the Pfizer vaccine they’ll be allotted next week.

He said the federal government will tell them Friday, and the state will have until 8 p.m. to respond with information on which hospitals will receive the vaccine.

“We’re not exactly sure of that shipment but we do expect additional Pfizer vaccine. That could go to the same hospitals, that could go to a few additional as well as a few of our health departments,” said Cohen.

Cohen said she hopes to have small amounts of the vaccine in all 100 counties by the end of next week, if the FDA approved the Moderna COVD-19 vaccine candidate Thursday.

The state anticipates receiving 175,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine once it’s approved.