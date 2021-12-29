More testing sites to open in Wake County as demand skyrockets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After days of long COVID-19 testing lines in Wake County, three new sites are opening up to help relieve the high demand.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that PNC Arena in Raleigh will be one of the mass testing locations opening. People won’t have to make appointments, but pre-registration will be required.

This news comes as lines grow longer outside testing sites in Wake County. NCDHHS said more than 90 percent of testing sites are run by other organizations and not NCDHHS. Currently, the state averaged more than 50,000 tests per day. There were more than 30,000 in Wake County alone on Tuesday.

The PNC Arena gates will open at 7 a.m. on Friday morning for testing.

There are two other options for people looking for a test. Word of God Assembly Church on Rock Quarry Road will offer testing until Friday and again next Monday and Tuesday. Then, the home of the Mudcats, Five County Stadium in Zebulon, is open for testing next Monday through Friday.