More than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in NC hospitals for 1st time since May

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the first time since May 8, North Carolina has more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services saying the count has officially reached 1,031.

Today marks the 17th consecutive day with an increase. The jump of 77 from yesterday is the highest day-over-day increase since Jan. 14, when it went up up 98 in the two-day stretch.

Continuing the trend of much higher case counts than we saw weeks and months ago, North Carolina reported 1,603 new cases today. This marks the seventh day in a row, and the 11th time in 13 days, with at least 1,000 new cases.

What does that mean?

It means the state is now averaging 1,754 new cases per day. That marks an increase of more than 200-percent in just two weeks (the average was 575 on July 13).

North Carolina’s percent-positive is also more than 10-percent for the first time since Feb. 1, with 10.4-percent of tests performed Sunday coming back positive.

Additionally, Hoke County looks like it is the danger zone of the state at the moment. It has a percent-positive of 15.9-percent over the past two weeks.

In North Carolina, another 10 deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 13,590. Furthermore, there was no change in the state’s key vaccination percentages, with 60-percent of adults at least partially vaccinated and 57-percent of them fully vaccinated.

